WEHT/WTVW

Ascension St. Vincent hosts mobile dental clinic

By Olivia Pollard,

13 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ascension St. Vincent and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital are celebrating Children’s Dental Health Month by hosting a mobile dental clinic on February 20. The mobile dental clinic will be in front of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Center for Children on the main hospital campus from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children will be able to meet with the clinic staff for dental care, education on dental health, and a follow-up appointment will be scheduled.

Parents can fill out this form to have their children participate in the 2022-2023 School Year Pediatric Dental Clinic.

