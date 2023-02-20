Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Don't call Eagles Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean rookie busts; Chiefs' Super Bowl win shows why

By Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal,

12 days ago
PHILADELPHIA − For the Eagles' rookies, the 2022 season was a glorified redshirt season. Jordan Davis, the first-round pick, played just 10 snaps on defense...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy