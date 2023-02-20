Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

13-year-old boy shot to death near 47th and Fiebrantz

By Katie Crowther,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjCKQ_0ktJknzE00

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting near 47th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee Sunday evening as Jamarri Paige.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1kCC_0ktJknzE00 Submitted
Jamarri Paige

According to Milwaukee police, the child died at the scene of the shooting around 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNBWv_0ktJknzE00 TMJ4
47th and Fiebrantz

Officers have no one in custody for the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Paige was an eighth grader at Hartford University School, which is on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Neighbors say in the spring and summer, they would see Paige out cutting grass.

Neighbors tell TMJ4 News someone pulled up to the home and started shooting repeatedly into it. The boy was shot while sitting at the table. His mother was making dinner, one neighbor said.

“It seems like on a daily basis, we hear of another Milwaukee child dying,” said Michael Haskins, whose parents live across the street from where the shooting happened. “It has to stop. It’s time for change and some type of accountability. People need to put the guns down."

Haskins was at his parents' house eating dinner when they heard the shots.

“It was so loud, it felt like they were shooting at our house,” Haskins said. “We were sitting at the table talking. We heard at least eight rounds fired. We all hit the floor.”

The next thing they heard was their neighbor crying and screaming, begging for someone to help her son who had been shot. Other children came out of the house. Haskins said he tried to comfort one of the victim's sisters.

“I just hugged her,” Haskins said. “It’s disgusting. To have seen a mother in that kind of raw pain and panic, I don’t wish that on my worst enemy. Imagine losing your son in a matter of seconds like that. There were other kids in the house that saw it as well.”

Neighbors don’t believe Paige was the intended target. But they do believe a car, with the shooter inside, had been circling the block and targeted the home Paige was in.

WATCH | Witness reacts after 13-year-old boy shot to death

Witness reacts after 13-year-old boy shot to death

Milwaukee Alderman Khalif J. Rainey lives a few blocks away and says he heard the gunshots Sunday evening. He shared his frustration in a statement:

"Gun violence continues to be far too commonplace, and I will once again say enough is enough. We must all do better - for ourselves, our community, and especially our children."

"The truth is I am running out of words to describe my feelings of anger and disgust at these types of incidents. Already this year we have lost multiple young people at the hands of gun violence. Children who had their lives cut short because someone decided to fire a weapon. We cannot allow this to continue," according to Rainey's statement.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) provided the following statement, "Whenever an incident happens in the community that could affect our students and families, MPS has resources available for anyone who needs support. Families can reach out to their child’s school to be connected with resources.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
South side shooting, Milwaukee woman critically injured
Milwaukee, WI11 hours ago
Man shot and killed on Milwaukee's north west side
Milwaukee, WI32 minutes ago
84th and Bender shooting, Milwaukee man dead
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
27th and McKinley homicide, Milwaukee man gets life in prison
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
Medical Examiner called to fatal shooting near 84th and Bender
Milwaukee, WI13 hours ago
I-94 shots fired, Milwaukee man charged
Milwaukee, WI17 hours ago
Crime Stoppers: Dispute on city bus leads to shooting
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Two seniors killed within 24 hours while crossing a Milwaukee street
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
64th and Villard shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
15-year-old boy shot, 16-year-old girl arrested
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Brown Deer homicides, Milwaukee man charged in brothers' deaths
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Employee charged in Downtown Milwaukee bomb threat
Milwaukee, WI18 hours ago
15-year-old Racine boy bound over for trial after allegedly shooting girlfriend during breakup
Racine, WI2 days ago
Menasha Man Arrested In Death Of Milwaukee Transgender Woman
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Muskego man sentenced to 3 years in prison for hit-and-run that injured Greenfield teen
Greenfield, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash; Maurice Cook sentenced
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Racine man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Mount Pleasant salon shooting
Racine, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee family loses everything in arson caught on camera
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Settlement after girl left in Milwaukee tow lot
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Racine Smokers Choice theft; man sought by police
Racine, WI1 day ago
Church purse thefts; Whitefish Bay police arrest man
Whitefish Bay, WI2 days ago
Shots fired near Stadium Interchange; alleged shooter arrested
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit, shots fired
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Pleasant Prairie police investigate K9 for being a naughty boy
Pleasant Prairie, WI2 days ago
Lawsuit alleges crash involving New Berlin officer caused traumatic brain injury
New Berlin, WI1 day ago
Aliyah Pérez remembered with balloon vigil
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
17-year-old in stolen vehicle killed after crashing during pursuit with police
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
12-year-old Ronnel Smith shot and killed inside Bug N Out lounge in West Allis
West Allis, WI4 days ago
Milwaukee 15-year-old shot near 26th and Medford
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy