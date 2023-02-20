Open in App
Minnesota State
WCCO News Talk 830

Ready or not, here comes the snowstorm… and Paul Douglas can't say enough about it

By News Talk 830 Wcco,

13 days ago

Get the shovel out and power up the snow thrower.

There's a big storm a'coming to Minnesota that could bring historic amounts of snow to the Twin Cities.

WCCO chief meteorologist Paul Douglas says they're not kidding this time... this big snowstorm is a sure thing.

"Computer models are very consistent, and that increases our confidence level," he said.

The forecast calls for low temperatures throughout the week.

Paul said that will create snow that's light and fluffy, and susceptible to blowing and drifting.

That means near-blizzard conditions by Thursday.

The first flakes will start to fall Tuesday night, leaving a couple of inches on the ground.

After a bit of a break in the weather on Wednesday, the hammer comes down Wednesday night into Thursday.

That blast may dump more than a foot in the metro.

Some parts of central and southern Minnesota could get even more.

