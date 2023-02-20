Letter to the editor: Vermont College of Fine Arts ditches Vermont

Letters to the editor are brief reader responses to stories and opinion pieces published by VTDigger. Letters give voice to community members and do not represent VTDigger’s views. To submit a letter, complete this form .

I cannot believe that the Vermont College of Fine Arts is moving. I cannot believe that the move was announced by a leader with no input from either staff or students.

I know of one founder of the school who, if still alive, would be bellowing at the decision and how it was made (G. Roy Levin).

Is the dictatorship following the same sort of idiocy exemplified by converting a college's library to digital only? How can the Vermont College of Fine Arts be located in Arizona?

Rick Levy

Plainfield

