Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Map: Where Biden’s student loan forgiveness could have the most impact

By Addy Bink,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljEui_0ktJgJ8400

(NEXSTAR) – In roughly a week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on two cases challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which accepted about 26 million applications before legal challenges brought the process to a halt .

While the application was open for less than a month, millions of Americans nationwide submitted their requests for relief, data released by the White House earlier this month showed. Of those, 16.5 million were fully approved and passed along to loan servicers for discharge.

Unsurprisingly, two of the most populous states – California and Texas – had the most applicants approved for student debt relief while less-populated states like Wyoming and Alaska had the fewest.

This interactive map offers a state-by-state breakdown of student loan forgiveness applicants approved for relief.

New data from the Department of Education obtained by multiple outlets last week via a Freedom of Information Act request gives an even greater breakdown of where student loan forgiveness could have an impact if it isn’t struck down or altered by the Supreme Court.

The new data, displayed in the map below, shows how many borrowers per congressional district were fully approved for debt relief. According to the Education Department, the loan servicers of these borrowers were also notified of the approved request for debt discharge.

In most congressional districts, between 60 and 65 percent of eligible borrowers applied or were automatically deemed eligible for student loan forgiveness, according to the Education Department's data.

In late November, the Department of Education began notifying millions of borrowers that their application for loan relief had been approved . By then, the program was already being challenged in court, and the department wasn't able to discharge loans.

Critics blast ‘censorship’ of Roald Dahl books

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases over the program on Feb. 28: one from a pair of individual borrowers who didn't qualify for the maximum relief of $20,000 and the other from six Republican-led states. The Biden administration has argued that neither group of challengers have the legal capacity to sue over the program.

Across those six Republican-led states - Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina - the Biden administration estimates there are nearly 2.9 million student loan borrowers that could qualify for relief, 1.1 million of which were approved for forgiveness.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sheriff’s office releases sketch of person of interest in murder that shook tiny North Carolina town
Aulander, NC2 days ago
North Carolina student calls for rule changes after being told she’s ineligible to play soccer
Richlands, NC2 days ago
Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at distribution center, police say
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Interstate 40 East crash closes lane, causes ‘significant traffic backup’ near Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA17 hours ago
4 charged after assault, stabbing sends 2 men to hospital in Burlington, police say; officers search for suspect accused of shooting at vehicle
Burlington, NC1 day ago
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Greensboro mail carrier wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying ticket at convenience store
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Man sentenced to 10-13 years after Winston-Salem drug deal ends in deadly shooting
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Terrifying Video: Kids in North Carolina nearly hit at bus stop, alleged driver arrested
Statesville, NC13 hours ago
Man charged after 2 students almost hit by car at stopped school bus in North Carolina
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Could a wealthy Atlanta neighborhood secede from the city? Controversial issue advanced by GOP lawmakers
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Friday honoring NC State’s 88-point win in ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Oil spill on South Main Street in Lexington
Lexington, NC18 hours ago
Fort Bragg soldier charged in romance and COVID-19 money scams
Fort Bragg, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy