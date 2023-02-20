Coming-of-Age Drama ‘Delegation,’ About Israeli School Trip to Holocaust Sites, Debuts Trailer as Film Premieres at Berlinale (EXCLUSIVE)

“Delegation,” a coming-of-age film about an Israeli school trip to Holocaust memorial sites in Poland, has debuted its trailer (below). Israeli writer-director Asaf Saban ’s film world premiered at Berlinale Sunday in the Generation 14plus section. Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales is handling international sales.

In the film, three Israeli high-school friends take part in a class trip visiting Holocaust sites in Poland – their last time together before going to the army. During the trip, shy boy Frisch, aspiring artist Nitzan and class heartthrob Ido deal with issues of love, friendship and politics against the backdrop of concentration camps and memorial sites. This journey will change them forever.

The film plays like a sweet story about friendship and first love, set within the road trip genre.

The film is based on the custom that every Israeli high-school student goes on a trip to Auschwitz and other Holocaust memorial sites toward the end of their studies, and prior to military service.

Saban says: “At the height of adolescence – with all the confusion, lack of perspective, hormonal chaos and emotional upheaval it entails – tens of thousands of young Israelis each year go abroad for the first time without their parents to experience an emotional intensity that is hard to process and understand for an adult, let alone a teenager.

“The nature and structure of the trip is intended to create an emotional experience that in many ways resembles the religious experience of a pilgrimage to holy sites. The natural urge of young people to undergo shocking experiences adds another layer to their emotional expectations of this trip to Poland.”

The production companies are Koi Studio, Gum Films and In Good Company. The producers are Agnieszka Dziedzic, Yoav Roeh, Aurit Zamir and Roshanak Behesht Nedjad.

The co-production companies are Canal+, EC1 ŁÓDŹ – City of Culture, Krakow Festival Office, Haka Films and YES TV.