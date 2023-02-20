Biden and Zelensky walk through Ukraine as air raid sirens sound

Joe Biden walked around Kyiv with Volodymyr Zelensky as air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv during the US president’s surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday, 20 February.

Mr Biden’s impromptu trip, his first to Ukraine since the war began, came four days before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The pair held a restricted bilateral meeting in which Mr Biden expressed the United States’ “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

The US president will announce more sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine, the White House has said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.