1 killed, 5 others injured in series of shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and five others were shot in a series of Sunday incidents across Indianapolis.

The first shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the southeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called to the 1600 block of Harlan Street for a welfare check. They found a woman had been shot.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police later arrested 24-year-old Stephen Wieland on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to an incident in which multiple people were shot on the east side.

Officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station at East 42nd Street & North Franklin Road where they found four people had been shot.

IMPD said a car was heading northbound on North Franklin Road at East 42 nd Street when someone fired shots at the vehicle. The victims were able to make it to the gas station; one was in serious condition.

Police found more than 40 shell casings at the scene.

Later Sunday, around noon, officers responded to the 4000 block of Stratford Court after a woman called 911 to report finding her relative shot inside an apartment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 41-year-old Michael Alexander.

It happened in the Town & Terrace community, marking the seventh time since New Year’s Day of 2021 that someone had been killed at that location.

Many of the units are boarded up and empty, making it a challenge for detectives to find witnesses who may have seen something.

“I know that our east district officers try to canvass this area or do our beat policing that we normally do. Unfortunately, we’re not sure if this is an isolated incident but that will come out at the investigation continues,” said William Young with IMPD.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.