Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

1 killed, 5 others injured in series of shootings across Indianapolis

By Matt Adams,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFke5_0ktJfayW00

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and five others were shot in a series of Sunday incidents across Indianapolis.

The first shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the southeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called to the 1600 block of Harlan Street for a welfare check. They found a woman had been shot.

IMPD make arrest in southeast shooting

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police later arrested 24-year-old Stephen Wieland on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to an incident in which multiple people were shot on the east side.

Officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station at East 42nd Street & North Franklin Road where they found four people had been shot.

4 injured in shooting at east side gas station

IMPD said a car was heading northbound on North Franklin Road at East 42 nd Street when someone fired shots at the vehicle. The victims were able to make it to the gas station; one was in serious condition.

Police found more than 40 shell casings at the scene.

Later Sunday, around noon, officers responded to the 4000 block of Stratford Court after a woman called 911 to report finding her relative shot inside an apartment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 41-year-old Michael Alexander.

It happened in the Town & Terrace community, marking the seventh time since New Year’s Day of 2021 that someone had been killed at that location.

IMPD investigates murder at Towne & Terrace

Many of the units are boarded up and empty, making it a challenge for detectives to find witnesses who may have seen something.

“I know that our east district officers try to canvass this area or do our beat policing that we normally do. Unfortunately, we’re not sure if this is an isolated incident but that will come out at the investigation continues,” said William Young with IMPD.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Shooting leads to death investigation on Indy’s west side
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Person in critical condition after east side shooting
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
Indy man gets 16 years after shooting wife in arm
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man sentenced to 50 years for murder outside Muncie gas station
Muncie, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis serial rapist facing 57 counts pleads guilty to 9 charges
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Missing Indianapolis man located
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
1 shot, seriously injured on Indy’s south side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Spencer man killed in rollover crash on I-70
Spencer, IN1 day ago
Indy man sentenced to 38 years for neglect that resulted in 1-year-old’s death
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Police arrest 2 in decade-old murder case
Kokomo, IN2 days ago
Inmate dies at Rush County Jail; state police investigate
Rushville, IN1 day ago
Two people arrested for possessing, dealing meth in Fayette County
Connersville, IN1 day ago
Man wanted in Johnson Co. for theft, fraud charges arrested in North Carolina
Beaufort, NC12 hours ago
Indy launches new website designed to help thousands of gun violence victims
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Trafalgar man found guilty in death of 4-month-old daughter
Trafalgar, IN2 days ago
Woman involved in torture death of Indianapolis shelter dog gets 1 year behind bars
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Overturned semi on SB I-465 restricts traffic on Indy’s west side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Bystander training teaching IU police to prevent misconduct and improve well-being
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Record breaking weather week in central Indiana
Frankfort, IN1 day ago
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Versiti team up to celebrate ‘Thin Mint Thursday’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Plans in the works for Raising Cane’s in Kokomo
Kokomo, IN2 days ago
Indy’s iconic Slippery Noodle Inn gets new owners
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Fishers to break ground on $135 million development
Fishers, IN1 day ago
Rise in antisemitism prompts new billboard in Fountain Square
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Dave’s Hot Chicken brings the heat to Bloomington
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Indy earmarks $40 million to rebuild County Line Road
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy