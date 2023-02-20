Holly Willoughby has returned to This Morning in a spring-ready midi dress

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are two of the most recognisable faces on television – most notably for their weekday show This Morning (and Dancing on Ice, of course). While people tune in for the presenters’ hot takes and gossip from the sofa each day, there’s also another thing that keeps audiences gripped: Holly’s outfits.

Having found a comfortable, covetable niche between high street and high end, Holly’s style sees fans constantly rushing to emulate her daily outfits .

For today’s show – which will see the presenter interview a man with the world’s longest tongue – Holly and her stylist Dannii Whiteman have opted for a floral midi dress from LK Bennett that is sure to put a spring in your step. Boasting the A-line silhouette Holly loves, she teamed the silk midi with a pair of signature nude heels.

If you’re anything like us and want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the midi – as well as a dupe that costs less than £100. You’re welcome.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a floral midi dress from LK Bennett, costing £459.

LK Bennett Tabitha green silk-blend spot jacquard primula print dress: £459, Lkbennett.com

Whether dressed up for occasions or dressed down for the office, LK Bennett’s Tabitha dress is endlessly versatile. Crafted from a silk-blend spot jacquard fabric, the mist-green finish is detailed with 1930s-inspired hand-painted primula from the label’s vintage archives. Completing the retro design, there’s a round neck, puff shoulders, short shirred sleeves, pleating at the bust, a floaty shape and a dipped midi-length hem.

Kitri green mono floral dress: £80, Kitristudio.com

Offering a similar look for less, Kitri’s green mono print dress is reduced to less than £100 right now. Boasting the same round neck, puff sleeves, floaty sillouette and midi length, it’s finished in a deeper green hue with floral detailing. Crafted from floaty fabric, it will serve you through spring, summer and into autumn.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com ).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

