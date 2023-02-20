Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

When are children ready for cell phones?

By Katie Collett,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1RLV_0ktJc9FD00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – How many times have you heard, “All of my friends have a cell phone!” The pressure is on to buy cell phones for our kids, but when is the right time?

“It’s so important to assess why does my child need a cell phone, and why do they want a cell phone?” says Sam Fabian, CHKD Community Outreach Manager.

Fabian says it’s not so much age, but rather, are our kids ready for a cell phone?

“Do they tend to remember to bring their lunch to school or the homework to school or their homework home? Do they tend to follow the rules of the house? Do you want to assess how can they handle a phone? Do they know it’s easy to lose? Do they keep track of things they’re supposed to keep track of?”

10 On Your Side’s Katie Collett asked parents on her Facebook page how they made the decision to get their child a cell phone.

Allison from Elizabeth City got her son a phone for his 11th birthday saying, “He has been very responsible with his online Nintendo account, only talking and playing with people he knows and is overall a very responsible, respectful child.”

Kelly from Gloucester says, “When they were old enough to be home by themselves and we don’t have a house phone.”

Michael from Portsmouth says, “As soon as he/she learns responsibility, as well as the purpose of having it. Parental setting applied of course.”

Fabian says it’s important to learn how to apply those parental settings.

“Then teach that to your child that, ‘Hey! This is what I am going to do to keep you safe’ if we get a phone, and then go over the rules of the house.”

She says you should set those rules before, not after, they get the phone. Rules could include a media-free zone during dinner and no phone in the room at night.

AAP highly recommends not to have that phone there at night.”

Fabian also says it’s important to keep in mind, “The Surgeon General just came out with, children who are 13 and under should not have a phone or access to social media platforms.”

Teaching children the safe, correct way to use apps is also key.

“They intuitively know how to use the phone, but that does not mean they are responsible enough to know how to use it properly, and not go down paths that are unsafe. Understand what’s a friend. All of that is part of the teaching process.”

Some parents say they want their children to have a phone for safety reasons. However, you have to think about what those safety reasons are, and if the phone will truly help in that situation.

“I think sometimes we think that phones are the safety net, but the phone is only as good as that you can access it. So, if the child has it in their backpack, and they’re alone, they’re not necessarily safe. I don’t want parents to think that’s an automatic safety net for them if they find themselves alone. They have to have other skills to understand what it means to be safe.”

Fabian says there is a lot of good that can come from cell phones if kids are ready, but it’s imperative to make sure you pay attention to your child’s cell phone use while teaching them the potential dangers.

“You have to really be on top of it, just like you would when you hand over the car keys. You know, you want to know where they’re going. You want to know where they’re going on the cell phone.”

When making your decision as to whether or not to buy your child a cell phone, Fabian highly recommends going to the website healthychildren.org , and reading through the questions at this link .

She also suggests you take this PhoneReadyQuestionnaire to help decide if your child is ready for the responsibilities that come with owning a cell phone. Healthychildren.org states “The 10-question tool, developed by AT&T in collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics, helps you gauge your child’s behaviors, developmental maturity, and your family’s values to calculate one of three recommendations: ready, almost ready or not yet ready. Based on the results, you’ll get recommended next steps and resources to help you activate parental control settings, create a Family Media Plan and access tips to help your child have a safe and positive experience.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norfolk, VA newsLocal Norfolk, VA
CAT scan: Pet goes through X-ray machine at Norfolk Airport
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Local Virginia Organizing chapter secures changes to benefit citizens with disabilities
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Vacant apartment catches fire on Oakmont Drive in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local HBCU creates controversy with Caucasian email group
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Land Rover USA donates custom SUV to Mercy Chefs
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Newport News Public Schools hosts virtual job fair Mar. 7
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Treasure Hunt: Addictive new business promises bargains in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Clergy Patrol will return to Norfolk in effort to curb crime
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Virginia State Police cancel Senior Alert after Portsmouth couple found safe
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Missing endangered 15-year-old in Newport News found
Newport News, VA1 day ago
New York City family prepares to bury Gloucester homicide victim
New York City, NY2 days ago
Charge certified in case that led to 'serial rapist' revelation
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Police search for missing woman in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA9 hours ago
Kentucky man caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
YES Fest: New 2-day music festival with 20-plus acts coming to ODU March 10 & 11
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
1 dead in shooting on Marcella Road in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Norfolk Tides 2023 promotions: $2 beer and popcorn, 50-cent hot dogs, return of Norfolk Squeezers
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
William & Mary to extend test-optional admission
Williamsburg, VA16 hours ago
New technology to improve cancer treatment at HU Proton Therapy Institute
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Hampton City Schools hosting in-person teacher job fair March 18
Hampton, VA1 day ago
ECSU elicits controversy with Caucasian email group
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
9 displaced after house fire spreads to neighbors house in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA19 hours ago
Tied rope resembling noose found on ‘multiple occasions’ aboard Norfolk-based destroyer
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting on Lasalle Ave in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Shamrock Marathon to impact traffic at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Former Portsmouth police officer indicted on charges in connection to 2018 fatal shooting
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in NC restaurant parking lot
Ahoskie, NC1 day ago
Crews rescue horse from stall in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy