Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Shania Twain

Shania Twain as this week's co-host for the Superstar Power Hour

GRAMMY-winning Country artist, Shania Twain , is celebrating the recent release of her new album, Queen of Me , which dropped February 3. The project marks her sixth original full-length album and first record since 2017.

As she re-enters the music world with fresh tracks, Twain is also readying to hit the road for her first tour in nearly five years. Her 49-date Queen of Me Tour, global tour will kick off April 28 in Spokane and continue through North America and Europe before wrapping in Birmingham, UK on September 26. Find tickets here .

Along for support on select dates will be Kelsea Ballerini , Lindsay Ell , Hailey Whitters , Breland , Robyn Ottolini , Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton .

To hear more about the new album, tour and what else we can expect from Twain, check out The Superstar Power Hour with Katie & Company every weekday from 2PM - 3PM

