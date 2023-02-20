The Reverend Carl F. Pattison, GC, BA, D.Min., M. Ed, celebrated the Holy
Communion at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Wytheville, his childhood church on
the Fourth Sunday of Advent; exactly 50 years after his ordination in that place.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church hosted Pastor Carl, his family, and many friends at a
reception following the worship service.
Many joyful letters and acknowledgments came from his former congregations, his
ministerial association, family and friends, as well special greetings from his alma
maters: Roanoke College and Lutheran Theological Seminary.
The Reverend Carl Pattison is ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA) also and
has pastored churches in Alleghany County since 1988; All Saints Lutheran and
Palestine Presbyterian Chapel, First Christian Church in Clifton Forge, Calvary
Christian Church. He also served McLean and Salem Presbyterian Churches in
Greenbrier County, West Virginia.
The pastor’s various roles have included pastoral care, clinical pastoral education,
Coordinator of Mental Health Emergency Services; Director of AHCSB Mental
Health Services, and Boy Scouts of America chaplaincy at Goshen Scout Camps.
Pastor Pattison received his certification training as an Intentional Interim at
Pittsburgh Theological Seminary which enabled him to work with churches in
transition. He also holds a Master’s degree in counseling and consultation to assist
congregations.
Pastor Carl thanks the many friends, family, and caring associates who made his
50th ordination anniversary an acknowledgment and delight. May God’s name be
praised!
The post Reverend Carl F. Pattison Celebrates 50th Ordination Via Holy Communion appeared first on The Virginian Review .
Comments / 0