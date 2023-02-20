Reverend Carl F. Pattison Celebrates 50th Ordination Via Holy Communion

The Reverend Carl F. Pattison, GC, BA, D.Min., M. Ed, celebrated the Holy

Communion at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Wytheville, his childhood church on

the Fourth Sunday of Advent; exactly 50 years after his ordination in that place.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church hosted Pastor Carl, his family, and many friends at a

reception following the worship service.

Many joyful letters and acknowledgments came from his former congregations, his

ministerial association, family and friends, as well special greetings from his alma

maters: Roanoke College and Lutheran Theological Seminary.

The Reverend Carl Pattison is ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA) also and

has pastored churches in Alleghany County since 1988; All Saints Lutheran and

Palestine Presbyterian Chapel, First Christian Church in Clifton Forge, Calvary

Christian Church. He also served McLean and Salem Presbyterian Churches in

Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

The pastor’s various roles have included pastoral care, clinical pastoral education,

Coordinator of Mental Health Emergency Services; Director of AHCSB Mental

Health Services, and Boy Scouts of America chaplaincy at Goshen Scout Camps.

Pastor Pattison received his certification training as an Intentional Interim at

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary which enabled him to work with churches in

transition. He also holds a Master’s degree in counseling and consultation to assist

congregations.

Pastor Carl thanks the many friends, family, and caring associates who made his

50th ordination anniversary an acknowledgment and delight. May God’s name be

praised!

