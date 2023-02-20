Open in App
Radford, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian Review

Radford University Releases Dean’s List For Fall 2022

By Virginian Review Staff,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acEBv_0ktJatOS00

RADFORD, VA - Radford University has released its Dean's List for Fall 2022. Appearing on the Dean's List is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.

Students will be placed on the Dean's List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA's of at least 3.4 for courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than "C"; and receive no incomplete grades.

Forest G Kay of Eagle Rock, VA

Jaycob Allen Haynes of Covington, VA

Tijon Natelle James of Covington, VA

Marley Paige Booth of Covington, VA

Cailin Michelle Johnson of Covington, VA

Makenzie C Kimberlin of Clifton Forge, VA

Iain Russell MacFarlane of Eagle Rock, VA

Alexis Faith Schultz of Covington, VA

Hattie-Mae Jessica Davis of Clifton Forge, VA

Fallon Alexxis Bursey of Eagle Rock, VA

Allyson Makenzie Hall of Warm Springs, VA

Ariel Shamia Barber of Covington, VA

Allison Lee Bush of Covington, VA

Danielle Alicia Conner of Covington, VA

Makieah Lillian Jeanette Mack of Covington, VA

Trinity Grace Nicely of Covington, VA

Ahlam Abouakil of Covington, VA

Hailey Nichole Hall-Kincaid of Covington, VA

Haven Victoria Coles of Covington, VA

The post Radford University Releases Dean’s List For Fall 2022 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clifton Middle School celebrates Black History Month
Covington, VA2 days ago
Alleghany Highlands School Board sets called meeting for Monday, March 6th
Low Moor, VA2 days ago
AHPS Schools Closed Thursday, Friday for Spring Break
Low Moor, VA2 days ago
Lynda Specht celebrates 25 year work anniversary at Boys Home
Covington, VA2 days ago
Alleghany Highlands Chamber Of Commerce & Tourism holds its 44th annual dinner meeting
Covington, VA4 days ago
Obituary: William Jerand Helton
Covington, VA4 days ago
Obituary: Mary Helen Lynn Whitehead
Clifton Forge, VA2 days ago
RCAHD Health Situation Data Update 3.03.23
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Carnegie Hall Seeking Instructors And Volunteers For Kids’ College July 2023
Lewisburg, WV6 days ago
WV State Fair Announces Second Annual Art Contest
Lewisburg, WV9 days ago
Glenna Long Lipes – 99
Covington, VA6 days ago
Dr Pepper Park announces Parmalee
Roanoke, VA4 days ago
Letter to the Editor: U.S. Constitution
Covington, VA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy