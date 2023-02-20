Radford University Releases Dean’s List For Fall 2022

RADFORD, VA - Radford University has released its Dean's List for Fall 2022. Appearing on the Dean's List is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.

Students will be placed on the Dean's List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA's of at least 3.4 for courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than "C"; and receive no incomplete grades.

Forest G Kay of Eagle Rock, VA

Jaycob Allen Haynes of Covington, VA

Tijon Natelle James of Covington, VA

Marley Paige Booth of Covington, VA

Cailin Michelle Johnson of Covington, VA

Makenzie C Kimberlin of Clifton Forge, VA

Iain Russell MacFarlane of Eagle Rock, VA

Alexis Faith Schultz of Covington, VA

Hattie-Mae Jessica Davis of Clifton Forge, VA

Fallon Alexxis Bursey of Eagle Rock, VA

Allyson Makenzie Hall of Warm Springs, VA

Ariel Shamia Barber of Covington, VA

Allison Lee Bush of Covington, VA

Danielle Alicia Conner of Covington, VA

Makieah Lillian Jeanette Mack of Covington, VA

Trinity Grace Nicely of Covington, VA

Ahlam Abouakil of Covington, VA

Hailey Nichole Hall-Kincaid of Covington, VA

Haven Victoria Coles of Covington, VA

