WILLIAMSBURG, VA (February 16, 2023) – Benjamin Tremblay from Covington, VA was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2022 semester.

In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

