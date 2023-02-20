Here are 3 housing market trends you can expect to see in the Freeport area in 2023

The housing market in northwest Illinois, including Stephenson, Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, was robust last year with the average home price increasing by more than $22,000.

Houses on the market lasted on average for just 45 days in the area, less than half the average of 92 days it took in 2021, according to the NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors.

What can homeowners in the area expect to see in 2023? Here are three trends that homeowners will likely see, according to the realtors alliance:

Mortgage rates will decline

From home sales to prices, the 2023 housing market will be defined by mortgage rates.

The average 30-year mortgage rate most recently fell from 6.33% to 6.15%, according to the realtors.

The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation.

A year ago, the average rate was 3.56%. The most recent move to the lowest level since September is a potential boost to the housing market, which has been in decline for nearly a year.

Where mortgage rates go from here will largely depend on what happens with inflation in the year ahead. The realtors alliance believe mortgage rates will decline, ending the year below 6%.

Lack of inventory will continue

Inventory will likely continue to plague the housing market as construction is not able to keep up with demand. There may be a brief increase in inventory in the coming months as current homeowners may sell based on historically high price valuations.

Either way, sellers will have the upper hand when it comes to inventory.

Home appreciation up in the air

Some experts are calling for slight depreciation on a national, while others are calling for slight appreciation, according to the realtors.

Home price appreciation will vary by market and perhaps within sub-markets of the region.

The biggest factor impacting home prices will be the supply and demand.