The Pekin Park District hopes to have the splash pad at Riverfront Park up and running by the end of the summer.

“The hope is we will be under construction sometime this summer,” said Pekin Park District executive director Cameron Bettin. “I don’t think it’s going to be done prior to Memorial Day, when we typically would open. But the goal is to have it under construction.”

The Pekin City Council voted 5-1 last week in favor of entering into an agreement to pay 50% of the estimated $376,000 cost to demolish the existing Riverfront Park splash pad and construct the new one. Councilmember Rick Hilst cast the dissenting vote.

According to Pekin city engineer Josie Esker, the existing splash pad’s pumps and electronics are in a state of disrepair and would be too expensive to fix, making replacement a better option.

“In 2021, a few weeks before we were going to close the splash pad down, the pump gave out,” Bettin added. “And over the years, certain jets and spray features just slowly have not been operating the way they used to.”

In addition to the interactive water play area, Riverfront Park features a festival plaza and event meadow, an overlook parking area, and a large viewing pier connected to the Pekin Bike Trail. Bettin believes an interactive water play area’s splash pad is a key attraction for the park.

“It has gotten a lot of use,” he said. “School groups at the end of the year will go out there to use it. It’s an opportunity for people to go to a splash pad and not have to pay to go to a pool.”

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Out with the old: Pekin Park District replacing Riverfront Park splash pad