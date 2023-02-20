Cavs' Evan Mobley aims for NBA All-Star Weekend main event: 'I've always envisioned that'

Evan Mobley enjoyed All-Star Weekend, but the second-year Cavaliers forward

Mobley competed in the Jordan Rising Stars showcase Friday for the second consecutive season and watched Sunday as his brother Isaiah played in the G League Next Up Game and Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell started in the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mobley, 21, seeks a place alongside Mitchell in the main event.

“Being an All Star, being a top guy in the league, I've always envisioned that,” Mobley told the Beacon Journal on Saturday during a promotional event with Panini America. “I definitely have high hopes. I'm just going to keep striving to get better and better so I can be that.”

Mobley said he had a great experience working with Panini, the exclusive trading card partner of the NBA. He also enjoyed spending quality time with Mitchell and soaking up memorable moments with his older brother. Mobley explained the Cavs drafting Isaiah, 23, in the second round last year has given him “a sense of home” in Cleveland.

None of it satisfies Mobley, though.

Kevin Love completes buyout with Cavs:How emotions over respected veteran's departure hit Evan Mobley: 'All the guys are going to miss him'

Kevin Love leaving Cavaliers:Five-time All Star who had been the last remaining member of the Cavs' 2016 championship team bids farewell

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic will provide challenge for Cavs' Evan Mobley

The Cavs' most recent game (a 118-112 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers) and their next one (Thursday at home against the Denver Nuggets) are particularly significant to Mobley because Philly's Joel Embiid and Denver's Nikola Jokic are All-Star big men he thoroughly studies.

“They're some of the best bigs in the league,” Mobley said, “so I definitely try to take some bits and pieces from their game.”

The third overall draft pick in 2021, Mobley is averaging 15.7 points on 55.1% shooting, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks this season.

“The bar was set so high for Evan because of the year that he had as a rookie ... that I think people underestimate or don’t appreciate all the things he’s accomplished this year,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

Malaki Branham on hot streak:Spurs rookie is having a strong month, and the STVM grad's homecoming vs. Cavs was part of the trend

Mobley considers being more confident and aggressive his greatest improvements. Everything came together Jan. 21, when he scored a career-high 38 points.

Yet there's more to Mobley.

“Evan could one night have zero points and be the most impactful player on the floor for us,” Bickerstaff said. “That’s the type of player that he is. He’s such an unselfish, team-first winner that he’s going to make the right basketball play every single time.”

Still, Mobley is ambitious.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.