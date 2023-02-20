It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school Athlete of the Week. This week's poll covers February 11-17.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email: sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes at noon CT on Thursday.

(If the polls don't display, please refresh the page.)

Here are this week's nominees:

Todd Bonnell, Montgomery Catholic soccer: Scored three goals in a 7-0 win vs. Dale County.

Jackson Champion, Trinity Presbyterian soccer: Scored four goals in a 7-0 win at Andalusia.

A.J. Coleman, Opp basketball: Scored 17 points with five rebounds and three assists in OT win vs. Andalusia in AHSAA sub-regional.

Jayden Cooper, Pike Road basketball: Scored 23 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and an assist in 53-52 AHSAA 6A sub-regional win vs. Sidney Lanier.

Josh Palmer, Montgomery Catholic basketball: In 4A AHSAA sub-regional win against Andalusia, made 13 of 15 from the field and ended with 28 points.

Jayden Parks, Brantley basketball: Scored 20 points and made 10 rebounds in AHSAA 1A sub-regional win against Pleasant Home.

Carson Roberson, Prattville Christian basketball: Finished career with 363 career 3-point baskets, which ranks 12th all-time in AHSAA history.

