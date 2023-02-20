Second retailer confirms it will open store in Marshfield Mall redevelopment

MARSHFIELD − A second retailer has confirmed it will open a new store in the Marshfield Mall redevelopment.

Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease for the Marshfield location, spokesperson Connie Kao confirmed to the Marshfield News-Herald Thursday. She said it was too early to announce an opening date.

The head of the redevelopment project underway at the mall said earlier this month plans are on track at the site and three new large retailers will move into the space once construction is complete. City documents show a Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below included in the project.

Hobby Lobby confirmed to the News-Herald earlier this month they also would be moving into the Marshfield Mall and said they anticipate opening in early 2024.

A spokesperson for Five Below has not responded to questions from the News-Herald.

According to its website, Ross is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. with about 1,700 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day, their website said.

Ned Brickman, president of Midland Management, the co-owner of the mall, told the News-Herald plans remain the same as those announced this summer for the mall redevelopment project, and the space will be ready this fall. The redevelopment project will use the existing mall structure to create space for the retail stores, which will each have their own exterior entrances.

Anchor stores Ashley Furniture, Kohl's and Harbor Freight will remain open.

World Buffet expects to open in its new home in the mall's south wing, across from Ashley Furniture, in March. It closed Sunday in its former location near the main entrance.

