OBITUARY: Lou Anna Walrond Day

Lou Anna Walrond Day was born in Lafayette TN on November 8, 1934 and passed away on February 17, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents Moody Scott Walrond and Laylor Ann Smith Walrond, brothers Kenneth Walrond, Bobby Walrond and sister Nadine Qualls, husband George Allen Day and son Toney Allen Day.

She is survived by daughters Judith Karen Buchanan (Ervin), Deborah Ann Day (Bill) and son Tracy Scott Day (Sandy).

She is also survived by her extended family Leslie and Bruce Prow, Chris Buchanan and John Klaritch, David and Marcia Floyd, Jesse and Macy West, Amber West, Taigan and Zach Madden, Lake Prow, Gabrielle Prow, Dayton Floyd, Gentry Floyd, Brayden Floyd, Liz Floyd, Deacon West, Colton West, Addie Scott, Atlas Madden and Alora Madden.

Lou was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church. She lived in Westmoreland for over 55 yrs and for the last 12 yrs in Gallatin.

She retired from Westmoreland High School Cafeteria in 1995 where she prepared countless lunches for students. She enjoyed all sports but was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, win or lose. She attended countless practices and games of her children. She loved her family unconditionally as they did her and was affectionately called “Mama Lou”. She was a dear friend to many including long-time friends as well as new friends when she moved to Gallatin. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. and Monday, February 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Woodard Funeral Home in Westmoreland, TN. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Gardens in Lafayette, TN. https://www.rwoodardfuneralhome.com

