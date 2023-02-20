See all fall nominees for the Central Mass High School Sports Awards June 28 at the Hanover Theatre

The Telegram & Gazette is proud to have announced all fall nominees for the 2023 Central Mass High School Sports Awards, presented by DCU - Digital Federal Credit Union, returning as a live show again Wednesday, June 28 at the Hanover Theatre.

Nominees in each of 32 state-sanctioned sports across the Central Mass area will be honored that night. Winners will be announced, in addition to Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, and a Courage Award. Nominees for winter and spring sports will be announced in the coming months.

More information about the show can be found at this link.

Thanks to sponsors, nominated athletes can receive a free ticket with an RSVP at this link .

Tickets for the general public will go on sale soon. Check back for further updates.

This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 school spirit giveaway to its school’s athletic department. Voting for your school can be done through April 30 at this link .

The Central Mass High School Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link.

Here are the fall nominees for Central Mass:

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Neil Aradhya, JR, Groton-Dunstable Regional High School

Adam Balewicz, JR, Nashoba Regional High School

Bona Bradshaw, JR, Littleton High School

Caleb Hatlevig, JR, Parker School

Jackson Hunt, JR, Hopedale High School

Henry Jacobsen, SO, Parker School

Joe Lamburn, JR, Algonquin Regional

Timothy Rank, JR, Littleton High School

Marcus Reilly, JR, Northbridge High School

Tommy Robinson, JR, St. John's High School

Aidan Ross, SR, Uxbridge High School

Lincoln Schiller, JR, Uxbridge High School

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Rosie Bradley, FR, The Bromfield School

Georgia Brooks, JR, Groton-Dunstable Regional High School

Caroline Collins, JR, Nashoba Regional High School

Cameron Davis, 8TH, Oxford High School

Abby Flagg, 8TH, Whitinsville Christian School

Emery Mullen, SR, Shepherd Hill Regional High School

Avery Murphy, SO, Murdock High School

Ella Rogers, FR, Nashoba Regional High School

Meghan Stevens, SO, Shepherd Hill Regional High School

Emma Wierenga, SO, Whitinsville Christian School

Ashlynn Witt, SR, Wachusett Regional High School

Evelyn Wool, SO, The Bromfield School

FIELD HOCKEY

Abigail Zacchini, SR, Nashoba Regional High School

Amelia Blood, FR, Uxbridge High School

Bethie Boone, SR, Lunenburg High School

Elyse Bouchard, SO, Uxbridge High School

Kendall Gilmore, FR, Uxbridge High School

Kathryn Guertin, SR, Wachusett Regional High School

Emerson Johnson, SO, Wachusett Regional High School

Caraline Lambert, SR, Sutton High School

Bridget McLaughlin, JR, Shrewsbury High School

Maddie Mrva, SR, Shrewsbury High School

Hannah Murray, JR, Doherty High School

Delaney Wojnarowicz, JR, Notre Dame Academy

DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL

Cooper Ackerman, JR, Shrewsbury High School

Brandon Alfaro, SR, Marlborough High School

Pat Andrews, SR, Maynard High School

Noah Barrera, SR, South High School

Brendan Burke, SR, Quaboag Regional High School

Liam Donagher, SR, Grafton High School

Lucas Lambert, SR, Oxford High School

Jamie McNamara, JR, West Boylston High School

Matthew Raeke, SR, Wachusett Regional High School

Jiovanni Roman, SR, Leominster High School

Calvin Tenney, SR, Murdock High School

T.J. Welch, SR, Shrewsbury High School

OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL

Dylan Adamson, SR, Lunenburg High School

Stefano Allen, SR, St. Bernard's High School

Cooper Berube, SR, Grafton High School

Rikervin Encarnacion, SR, Leominster High School

Ryan Gleason, SR, Millbury High School

Bobby Humphrey, SR, West Boylston High School

Damien Jones, SR, St. Bernard's High School

Kellen LaChapelle, JR, Uxbridge High School

Angelo LaRose, SR, South High School

Tucker McDonald, SR, Wachusett Regional High School

Jake O'Brien, JR, West Boylston High School

Zak Parmenter, SR, Oxford High School

BOYS GOLF

Mason Bowie, SO, Nashoba Regional High School

Cameron Caso, JR, Uxbridge High School

Dom Garbarino, SR, St. John's High School

Nicholas Gebhardt, JR, St. John's High School

Patrick Ginnity, SR, St. Bernard's High School

Luke Grebinar, SO, Leominster High School

Matt Lemay, JR, St. John's High School

Lucas Levasseur, JR, Hopedale High School

Ronan Mooney, SO, St. John's High School

Sam Pieczynski, FR, Tantasqua Regional High School

Evan Piekos, JR, The Bromfield School

Matthew Quinn, SR, St. John's High School

BOYS SOCCER

Braylon Casinghino, SR, Tantasqua Regional High School

Florian Cho, SR, Shrewsbury High School

Edward Flores, SR, Oxford High School

Jevin Green, SR, Doherty High School

Jorgo Karamelo, SR, St. John's High School

Jeremy Kim, JR, Grafton High School

Tucker Madison, SR, The Bromfield School

Noah Massotti, SR, Whitinsville Christian School

Matthew Morin, SR, St. John's High School

Rory O'Neill, SR, Shrewsbury High School

Chase Potvin, SR, Quaboag Regional High School

Gael Vera, JR, Oakmont Regional High School

GIRLS SOCCER

Yael Bugaev, JR, Westborough High School

Sadie Candela, SR, Algonquin Regional

Jessica Forbes, SR, Tahanto Regional High School

Nicolette Kiorpes, SR, Doherty High School

Lydia LeBlanc, SR, Gardner High School

Olivia Magierowski, SR, Tantasqua Regional High School

Ava Magnuson, FR, Sutton High School

Gabriela Miranda, SR, Algonquin Regional

Kaylin O'Meara, SR, Littleton High School

Kali Tewksbury, SR, Nipmuc High School

Ava VanBuskirk, JR, Marlborough High School

Calista Vlahos, SR, Shrewsbury High School

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Quinn Anderson, JR, Westborough High School

Alexyss Chartier, JR, Blackstone-Millville Regional

Shannon Clark, SR, Westborough High School

Kylie Doherty, SR, Nashoba Regional High School

Kaelyn Engeian, JR, Groton-Dunstable Regional High School

Katelyn Julian, JR, Nipmuc High School

Ellie Michalowski, JR, Shrewsbury High School

Bella Rand, JR, Advanced Math and Science Academy

Kathleen Russo, SR, Blackstone Valley Tech

Dana Schechter, JR, Nipmuc High School

Lauren Shurling, JR, Hudson High School

Faythe Yoho, SR, Millbury High School

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: See all fall nominees for the Central Mass High School Sports Awards June 28 at the Hanover Theatre