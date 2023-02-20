Open in App
Polk County, NC
WSPA 7News

Domestic violence survivor support agency holds gala to raise money for new facility

By Christine Scarpelli,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBtT3_0ktJMmST00

LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA)- Steps to Hope, a domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault survivor support agency is holding a gala to raise money for a new facility.

Diane Nelson Executive Director of Steps to HOPE said the organization needs $4 million for renovations to their current shelter and for a new facility in the Polk County area.

The facility would house several more survivors in a more private setting with individual rooms and bathrooms.

Sherry Johnson Director of Retail Operations said you can also support their nonprofit by shopping at their thrift stores in Landrum and Columbus.

The gala will be held at the Landrum Farmers Market with catering from The Hare and Hound, auctions, a band and more.

For tickets to the gala click here

