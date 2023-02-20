Shorthanded Sun Prairie United takes last at Big Eight conference meet

The Sun Prairie United gymnastic team’s 2022-23 regular season has been defined by injury. After reaching team state last season, this hopeful group has been marred by injuries to major varsity contributors since the season began back in December. Those absences proved most detrimental on Saturday, Feb. 18 as United traveled to Madison Memorial High School for the Big Eight conference meet.

There, Sun Prairie was without seniors Martha Guelker, Cassie Siegel, and Sofia Clark as well as junior Avery Greenberg. Additionally, senior Carly Gross was limited to competition in only the uneven bars as she continues her recovery from an injury.

Several younger members of United’s squad stepped up in their place. While there were some strong individual performances, Sun Prairie’s varsity finished in last place of the eight teams with a cumulative score of 117.925. Verona/Edgewood won the meet with a score of 145.325, followed by Janesville Craig in second with a 137.325 and host Madison Memorial in third with a 128.575.

Sun Prairie’s best individual performance of the day came courtesy of Izzy Yamoah in the vault. She soared to a score of 9.200, not only a season best but also the second best score of the day in the event. Junior Audrey Seefeld also nabbed Sun Prairie a top-10 finish in the vault, tying for 10th with a score of 8.550.

Seefeld, who is one of the few healthy varsity returners, drew praise from Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly as a reliable “Ironman.” Seefeld has remained healthy for the entirety of the season and continues to put up strong scores in all four events.

She contributed Sun Prairie’s best score in both the floor exercise and the balance beam. On beam, Seefeld scored an 8.900 for seventh place. On floor, Seefeld came away with an 8.775 for sixth place. Paired with a 7.650 on the uneven bars, Seefeld scored a combined 33.875 in the all-around for eighth place.

Sun Prairie’s sole other top-10 finish again came courtesy of Yamoah. In addition to her tremendous day on vault, she also put up a score of 7.975 in the uneven bars for ninth place.

Freshman Sejal Rose Sundaram also found success at the junior varsity level of the conference meet. She finished fourth in the JV all-around with a score of 28.725 thanks to a 7.625 on floor, a 7.100 on beam, an 8.200 on vault, and a 5.450 on bars.

Verona/Edgewood junior Annika Rufenacht, the defending Division 1 all-around state champion, took first in the final varsity all-around scoring with a 37.400, followed by senior teammate Ella Crowley with a 36.075. Verona/Edgewood filled four of the top five all-around spots en route to a conference championship, interrupted only by Janesville Craig freshman Alexis Hanson in third with a score of 35.750.

Now, Sun Prairie will hope for health as it turns its attention towards the WIAA state tournament. United will serve as host of Sectional 3 in Division 1. Madison United, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Monona Grove, Verona/Edgewood, and Waunakee/DeForest will all converge at Sun Prairie West High School on Saturday, Feb. 25. A week later, the WIAA state finals will be hosted at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Saturday, Mar. 4.

--

Big Eight conference gymnastics meet varsity team scores

1. Verona/Edgewood, 145.325

2. Janesville Craig, 137.325

3. Madison Memorial, 128.575

4. Middleton, 128.250

5. Madison United, 125.575

6. Madison West, 119.675

7. Janesville Parker, 119.175

8. Sun Prairie, 117.925