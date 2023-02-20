Free bus rides provide New Kensington, Arnold residents grocery shopping opportunity

Growing up in New Kensington in the 1950s and ’60s, Joan Smith said there was a variety of grocery stores, most within walking distance, no matter which section of town you lived in.

“There was IGA and Gold Circle, and even at Kmart you could get some stuff,” Smith said.

That is no longer the case for people who live in downtown New Kensington and Arnold.

A resident of Arnold Towers, Smith said grocery stores are out of reach for people without a vehicle after the Shop ’n Save in Central City Plaza, easily accessed by people in The Flats, closed its doors in 2020.

“There’s nowhere for us to even try to walk to, except little places,” Smith said. “You can’t be paying an arm and a leg every week.”

A grocery shopping program sponsored by Harrison-based Allegheny-Kiski Health Foundation aims to alleviate the struggle.

The group pays $11,000 a year to Valley Lines in Slate Lick to pick up shoppers from four sites along Fourth Avenue in New Kensington and Arnold and take them to the Walmart Supercenter at the Pittsburgh Mills complex in Frazer.

They get an hour to browse the aisles, shop and socialize. There is no fee.

“The big yellow school bus is an incredible success,” said John Pastorek, foundation director.

It has become so popular that the foundation recently expanded the service to twice a month.

“I think I’ve gone on just about every trip,” said Parnassus Manor resident Lou Mallon.

“It takes us to Walmart, so it’s like a department store, too. Even if there’s really not that much you need, it gets you out of the building for half the day.”

Chaperoned by foundation employee Marion Marty, the bus “sells out” its 20 or so seats every trip.

“People love it,” she said. “We laugh and talk, and it’s always a full house.”

Just before 9 a.m. every other Wednesday, the bus pulls up to Kensington Manor, then Arnold Towers, then Citizens Plaza and finally Parnassus Manor.

Service is by first-come, first-served registration.

“Most of the people are on a fixed income, and this saves them at least 10 bucks each way paying an Uber,” Marty said. “That’s money they can spend on more groceries or to help pay bills.”

Marty, a registered nurse, said she provides wellness education during the travel time. In January, she discussed tripping hazards and ways to improve balance.

“I like spending time talking to Marion and Kathy, the bus driver,” Mallon said. “They’re super people. I like talking with all the different people each time.”

Pastorek said he initiated the program in 2021 because he wanted to relieve some of the pandemic-related issues for senior citizens.

“The lack of grocery stores in that area, combined with difficulty and cost of accessing transportation during covid, made grocery shopping a challenge,” Pastorek said.

Smith called the program a blessing.

“For people like me, on disability, I can’t afford to pay someone to take me to the store,” she said. “I 100% appreciate it. It’s wonderful because you can just sit back and enjoy the ride.”