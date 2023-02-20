Open in App
New Kensington, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Free bus rides provide New Kensington, Arnold residents grocery shopping opportunity

By Tawnya Panizzi,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJaPy_0ktJJrRp00

Growing up in New Kensington in the 1950s and ’60s, Joan Smith said there was a variety of grocery stores, most within walking distance, no matter which section of town you lived in.

“There was IGA and Gold Circle, and even at Kmart you could get some stuff,” Smith said.

That is no longer the case for people who live in downtown New Kensington and Arnold.

A resident of Arnold Towers, Smith said grocery stores are out of reach for people without a vehicle after the Shop ’n Save in Central City Plaza, easily accessed by people in The Flats, closed its doors in 2020.

“There’s nowhere for us to even try to walk to, except little places,” Smith said. “You can’t be paying an arm and a leg every week.”

A grocery shopping program sponsored by Harrison-based Allegheny-Kiski Health Foundation aims to alleviate the struggle.

The group pays $11,000 a year to Valley Lines in Slate Lick to pick up shoppers from four sites along Fourth Avenue in New Kensington and Arnold and take them to the Walmart Supercenter at the Pittsburgh Mills complex in Frazer.

They get an hour to browse the aisles, shop and socialize. There is no fee.

“The big yellow school bus is an incredible success,” said John Pastorek, foundation director.

It has become so popular that the foundation recently expanded the service to twice a month.

“I think I’ve gone on just about every trip,” said Parnassus Manor resident Lou Mallon.

“It takes us to Walmart, so it’s like a department store, too. Even if there’s really not that much you need, it gets you out of the building for half the day.”

Chaperoned by foundation employee Marion Marty, the bus “sells out” its 20 or so seats every trip.

“People love it,” she said. “We laugh and talk, and it’s always a full house.”

Just before 9 a.m. every other Wednesday, the bus pulls up to Kensington Manor, then Arnold Towers, then Citizens Plaza and finally Parnassus Manor.

Service is by first-come, first-served registration.

“Most of the people are on a fixed income, and this saves them at least 10 bucks each way paying an Uber,” Marty said. “That’s money they can spend on more groceries or to help pay bills.”

Marty, a registered nurse, said she provides wellness education during the travel time. In January, she discussed tripping hazards and ways to improve balance.

“I like spending time talking to Marion and Kathy, the bus driver,” Mallon said. “They’re super people. I like talking with all the different people each time.”

Pastorek said he initiated the program in 2021 because he wanted to relieve some of the pandemic-related issues for senior citizens.

“The lack of grocery stores in that area, combined with difficulty and cost of accessing transportation during covid, made grocery shopping a challenge,” Pastorek said.

Smith called the program a blessing.

“For people like me, on disability, I can’t afford to pay someone to take me to the store,” she said. “I 100% appreciate it. It’s wonderful because you can just sit back and enjoy the ride.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Kensington, PA newsLocal New Kensington, PA
Glass show at New Kensington Quality Inn draws hundreds for 'treasure hunt'
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
2nd annual 'Restaurant Ramble' features 10 downtown New Kensington eateries
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
New Kensington woman accused of letting toddler eat pot-laced candy to stand trial
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
$320K makeover planned for Greenfield's Four Mile Run Playground
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Wedding resurgence draws vendors to inaugural expo at Hempfield casino venue
Hempfield Township, PA15 hours ago
Multiple felony charges filed against Cheswick man accused of being serial shoplifter at Walmart
Cheswick, PA22 hours ago
Delmont fiber arts show expands into larger venue
Delmont, PA2 days ago
Belle Vernon musical scrambles to replace costumes lost in fire
Belle Vernon, PA2 days ago
Out & About: Party at The Palace celebrates Westmoreland 'crown jewel'
Greensburg, PA9 hours ago
Pa. residents seek answers to derailment-related questions at Beaver County clinic
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Woman accused of punching Allegheny Valley Hospital guard, biting second one arrested on felony charges
New Kensington, PA23 hours ago
Medical examiner IDs man killed in McKeesport shooting
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Man shot dead in McKeesport — the 4th slaying this week and 5th in a month
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Norwin briefs: Irwin plans pre-St. Patrick's Day activities
Irwin, PA2 days ago
Police: McKeesport teen opened fire at housing complex in father's defense
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Police seek McKees Rocks man in connection with shooting
Mckees Rocks, PA2 days ago
Morning Roundup: Teen found shot in Clairton
Clairton, PA2 days ago
Hundreds of Pa. residents turn to Beaver County resource center near train derailment site for help
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Police say Jeannette man used gun to rob teenager
Jeannette, PA2 days ago
Police find $140K of suspected heroin, fentanyl after turnpike traffic stop in New Stanton
New Stanton, PA2 days ago
Jeannette property owners protest plans to demolish dilapidated structures
Jeannette, PA2 days ago
Models strut the runway with their canines for the Bark and Swagger Dog Fashion Show
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Uncle charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hempfield man's overdose death
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Teens charged in Greensburg knife attack to be prosecuted as juveniles
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Lower Burrell man accused of intentionally crashing into vehicle during road rage incident
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
Nearly 1,200 charges filed after dead, dying reptiles found in Murrysville home
Murrysville, PA2 days ago
Westmoreland inmate assault tied to Arnold fatal shooting, detectives say
Arnold, PA2 days ago
Arnold fire department accuses former chief of misusing funds
Arnold, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy