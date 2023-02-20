The primary election is Tuesday. Here are key races for Sheboygan voters and how to vote.

SHEBOYGAN - On Tuesday, voters statewide will narrow the field of candidates for a State Supreme Court Justice seat from four to two.

Voter turnout tends to be low in spring elections and even lower for primaries. In last year's spring primary, only about 8,300 people in Sheboygan County, or 11% of registered voters, cast a ballot.

Find a sample ballot and your polling location at myvote.wi.gov. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s what to know before you go.

Meet the candidates for State Supreme Court Justice

Conservatives now hold a 4-3 majority on the state supreme court, a position that is officially nonpartisan. That could change, depending on the outcome of spring elections. The court is expected to decide on high-profile issues including abortion and state election maps.

Four candidates — two conservatives and two liberals — are running for the seat that will be vacated by conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, who is not running for re-election.

The candidates are Jennifer R. Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell and Janet C. Protasiewicz.

Meet the candidates here.

Meet the candidates for Sheboygan Area School District board

Two incumbents — Kay Robbins and Sarah Ruiz-Harrison — as well as four challengers — Lawrence Adams, Heidi Boehmer, Julie Kelly, David Ross and Haley Stuckmann — are in the running for the SASD board.

The Sheboygan Press asked candidates for their views on top challenges facing the district, budget priorities and LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, which has repeatedly spurred controversy in recent months.

Read about their experience and perspectives here.

How to vote

To vote, you must be registered and present a photo ID. You can register to vote at the polling place the day of the election.

You must vote at the polling location of the ward in which you live. As a result of redistricting, some wards have changed. Find your voting location at myvote.wi.gov or by calling your municipal clerk's office.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com.