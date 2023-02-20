Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Corruption trial testimony reveals hidden details about ex-Ohio speaker’s plan to avoid term limits

By jzuckerman,andrewjtobiasJake ZuckermanAndrew J. Tobias,

13 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Before his stunning political downfall, Larry Householder was moving in secret to execute a complex plan to help him avoid term limits...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cuyahoga, most of Greater Cleveland worsens to yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Did dioxins spread after the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine?
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
An arson warrant mixed with a little firewater: Orange Police Blotter
Orange, OH22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy