Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Man shot and killed outside convenience store in SE Atlanta

13 days ago
ATLANTA — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting was the result of an altercation in the parking lot of Little Bear Food Mart on the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road.

Police said they arrived at the scene at around 1:30 a.m. According to police, they found a man between 30 and 33 years old dead.

Police have not released any other information about the person shot.

Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said police were interviewing a suspect at their headquarters.

