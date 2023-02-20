It’s not often a soccer team has to file a legal complaint in response to an amateur adult film, but that’s exactly what French Ligue 1 club Nice had to do this week.

According to a report from the Agence France-Presse via Yahoo! Sports, Nice has filed a complaint for “damage to their image” after an amateur adult film was shot in their Allianz Riviera stadium during a match earlier this year.

“According to a source close to the football club, the explicit film, posted online, was filmed in the toilets of the south coast stadium on January 29 during a match between the home side and Lille, which Nice went on to win 1-0,” the AFP wrote this week.

According to that source, the woman who appeared in the film specifically states in the footage that the explicit act was taking place in the stadium during a match.

Apparently, this is not the first time the woman has done acts similar to this. According to the AFP, the Nice-Cote-d’Azur airport also filed an official complaint about an amateur adult video filmed by the same woman. But this one was in an airport restroom that was supposed to be reserved for children.

It’s certainly a strange situation all around.

[ Yahoo! Sports ]

The post Soccer club files complaint after adult film shot in stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .