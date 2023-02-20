Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
ESPN 690

SPOTLIGHT: Race for Jacksonville Mayor - Audrey Gibson

By Rich Jones,

11 days ago
Eight candidates are running to be Jacksonville’s next Mayor - and this morning begins a series of spotlight conversations with each one.

This morning we’ll sit down with Audrey Gibson for a conversation on leadership, crime, neighborhoods, and more.

Early voting begins on March 6 , and the first election is March 21.

The winner replaces Lenny Curry, who is term-limited after eight years.

LEARN MORE: Audrey Gibson for Mayor

Audrey Gibson is a native of Jacksonville. She served in the Florida Senate, and was Minority Leader in 2019. She first was elected to the Florida House in 2002.

She would prioritize spending for neighborhood investment, recognizing it will take years to catch up for some.

“In those marginalized communities, it’s going to be community-owned businesses that help to reignite the neighborhood.”, Gibson said.

PODCAST: Listen to the full interview with Audrey Gibson here .

