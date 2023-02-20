50 Cent says Future is 'way bigger' than Jay-Z

50 Cent thinks Future is bigger in the streets than Jay-Z. Getty/Dave Simpson; Getty/Jerritt Clark; Getty/Kevin Mazu

50 Cent thinks Future is currently a more prominent artist than Jay-Z.

"Way bigger," the "21 Questions" rapper said.

Future has previously declared himself to be "bigger than Jigga."

"Way bigger," 50 told MSNBC last week. "Like, there's consistent music from him that didn't chart, huge records that people love and appreciate."

Future, who has released a whopping 10 studio albums and 12 mixtapes since 2012, has previously proclaimed himself to be a bigger name than Jay-Z.

"In the streets, I'm bigger then Jigga," the "Mask Off" rapper tweeted in December 2021. In a second tweet, he added: "Every I do legendary."

While 50 Cent and Future might think "Hendrix" is a bigger rapper than Jay-Z, Billboard disagrees.

Earlier in February, the music magazine released its list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time, with Jay-Z coming in at No. 1.

Future was ranked at No. 35, while 50 placed 17th.

After Billboard's list was released, rapper Fat Joe, who is most famous for his 2004 single "Lean Back" with Terror Squad, went live on Instagram, per Uproxx, to voice his disapproval.

But while Joe didn't agree with most of the list, he said that one thing Billboard got right was putting Jay-Z at No. 1 because the 53-year-old rapper remains as relevant today as he did when he first emerged.

"Historically there are certain rappers who were the gods at the time, who had flows like nobody else," he said. "But when they got older, it don't sound current."

"Jay-Z just dropped 'God Did' where he spit for eight minutes straight," Joe added. "It's just, I agree with it. Some of the best rappers we looked up to fell off when they got older."