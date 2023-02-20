Open in App
Insider

50 Cent says Future is 'way bigger' than Jay-Z

By Barnaby Lane,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUuSw_0ktJBQ6000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRzWm_0ktJBQ6000
50 Cent thinks Future is bigger in the streets than Jay-Z.

Getty/Dave Simpson; Getty/Jerritt Clark; Getty/Kevin Mazu

  • 50 Cent thinks Future is currently a more prominent artist than Jay-Z.
  • "Way bigger," the "21 Questions" rapper said.
  • Future has previously declared himself to be "bigger than Jigga."

50 Cent thinks Future is currently a more prominent artist than Jay-Z.

"Way bigger," 50 told MSNBC last week. "Like, there's consistent music from him that didn't chart, huge records that people love and appreciate."

Future, who has released a whopping 10 studio albums and 12 mixtapes since 2012, has previously proclaimed himself to be a bigger name than Jay-Z.

"In the streets, I'm bigger then Jigga," the "Mask Off" rapper tweeted in December 2021. In a second tweet, he added: "Every I do legendary."

While 50 Cent and Future might think "Hendrix" is a bigger rapper than Jay-Z, Billboard disagrees.

Earlier in February, the music magazine released its list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time, with Jay-Z coming in at No. 1.

Future was ranked at No. 35, while 50 placed 17th.

After Billboard's list was released, rapper Fat Joe, who is most famous for his 2004 single "Lean Back" with Terror Squad, went live on Instagram, per Uproxx, to voice his disapproval.

But while Joe didn't agree with most of the list, he said that one thing Billboard got right was putting Jay-Z at No. 1 because the 53-year-old rapper remains as relevant today as he did when he first emerged.

"Historically there are certain rappers who were the gods at the time, who had flows like nobody else," he said. "But when they got older, it don't sound current."

"Jay-Z just dropped 'God Did' where he spit for eight minutes straight," Joe added. "It's just, I agree with it. Some of the best rappers we looked up to fell off when they got older."

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
'Ant-Man' and 'Creed 3' star Jonathan Majors says his first love still has his high school letterman jacket and he wants it back
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Chris Rock says he watched Will Smith's latest film 'Emancipation' to see him get 'whipped': report
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
A clip of Zendaya appearing to snub Paul Mescal's attempt to hold hands has gone hugely viral as fans theorize she was showing loyalty to Tom Holland
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy