Licking County winter sports postseason schedule

The winter sports postseason is in full swing. Here is a schedule of Licking County events this week.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I district, Olentangy at Newark, 7 p.m.

Division I district, Licking Heights at Upper Arlington, 7 p.m.

Division I district, Watkins Memorial at Hilliard Davidson, 7 p.m.

Division II district, Whitehall at Granville, 7 p.m.

Division II district, Licking Valley at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Division II district, Lakewood at Bishop Ready, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Division II district tournament at HP Lanes, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division III district, Mount Gilead at Utica, 7 p.m.

Division III district, North Union at Heath, 7 p.m.

Division IV district, Madison Christian at Granville Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division I district, Newark vs. Tri-Valley at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Division I district, Watkins Memorial vs. Reynoldsburg at Pickerington North, 7 p.m.

Division II district, Granville vs. Heath at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Division I girls sectional at HP Lanes (Licking Valley, Newark), 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division IV district, Liberty Christian at Delaware Christian, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Division II state, 5 p.m.

BOWLING

Division I girls sectional at HP Lanes (Granville), 11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I district, New Albany vs. Newark or Olentangy, 7 p.m.

Division I district, Licking Heights or Upper Arlington at Dublin Jerome, 7 p.m.

Division I district, Watkins Memorial or Hilliard Davidson at Westerville Central, 7 p.m.

Division II district, Bloom-Carroll vs. Granville or Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Division II district, Licking Valley or Johnstown at Bexley, 7 p.m.

Division II district, Lakewood or Bishop Ready vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Division I state, 9 a.m.

Division II state, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division III district, Elgin or Columbus International at Northridge, 1 p.m.

Division IV district, Newark Catholic at Fairfield Christian, 1 p.m.

Division III district, Utica or Mount Gilead vs. Harvest Prep or East Knox, 7 p.m.

Division III district, Fredericktown or Liberty Union vs. Heath or North Union, 7 p.m.

Division IV district, Granville Christian or Madison Christian at Millersport, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division II district, Granville or Heath vs. River Valley or Bishop Hartley at Capital, 1 p.m.

Division I district, Newark or Tri-Valley vs. Pickerington Central or Olentangy at Ohio Dominican, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Division I sectional at Newark (Licking Heights, Newark), 10 a.m.

Division I sectional at Watkins Memorial (Watkins Memorial), 10 a.m.

Division II sectional at Licking Valley (Johnstown, Lakewood, Licking Valley), 10 a.m.

Division II sectional at Jonathan Alder (Granville), 10 a.m.

Division III sectional at Heath (Heath, Newark Catholic, Northridge, Utica), 10 a.m.

SWIMMING

Division I state, 3 p.m.

BOWLING

Division I boys sectional at HP Lanes, 11 a.m.