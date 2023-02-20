Open in App
VTDigger

Letter to the editor: UVM has effectively devoured all the public higher education resources

By Opinion,

13 days ago

If the intention of the state of Vermont is to create as much a monopoly for the University of Vermont educational system as it has already done for its health care system, its recent decision to close the state college libraries is likely to have that desired effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437XhJ_0ktJB8XP00

There were 5,680 Vermont high school graduates this year. Of those, 3,847 Vermonters are not attending UVM. Some are students in the grossly underfunded Vermont public postsecondary educational system. This is the very system that is being subjected to rape — for what else do you call the sudden violent penetration of the educational system through its libraries ?

Isn’t the long-range plan that each affected campus will now shed students when deprived of its centers of knowledge, inquiry and interaction, as long as there are no dedicated professionals who customize knowledge to students?

UVM has effectively devoured all the public higher education resources.

The library closings — how can that be seen as anything but a dystopian first step in the de-education of the people of Vermont, guaranteeing increased economic and social inequity? Is the state of Florida, perhaps, seen as a better model of higher education? It is not acceptable.

Lois Whitmore

Essex Junction

