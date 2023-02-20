Open in App
VTDigger

Letter to the editor: Profound and insightful commentary

By Opinion,

Letters to the editor are brief reader responses to stories and opinion pieces published by VTDigger. Letters give voice to community members and do not represent VTDigger’s views. To submit a letter, complete this form .

I was absolutely astounded and appalled by the tragedy suffered by Darryl Benjamin and documented in the commentary "What it's like to move to Florida as a liberal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437XhJ_0ktJB6lx00

As a fellow liberal, I too was shocked to discover that the Deep South, a place with a reputation as a bastion of progressive ideals and values, would have so many people living there who identify as Republican. It shook me to my very core to even imagine the existential horror of talking to someone with a different opinion than my own.

Darryl then very cordially attempted to reeducate his neighbor but was met with resistance when he good-naturedly ripped her pamphlet up in front of her and screamed in her face to get off his property. At the very least, Darryl can sleep soundly at night, knowing he maintained composure and class in the face of pure malevolence.

Keep fighting the good fight, Darryl, and I'm sure your neighbors will eventually realize the error of their ways! You are clearly the hero of this story.

Jeremy Driscoll

Milton

