They go for walks in Henrico. They have safety concerns.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Williamsburg Road (Route 60) was closed for three hours Monday morning between Klockner Drive and Lewis Road, near Richmond International Airport after a driver struck a pedestrian. Police said they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck that hit the man remained on the scene and is working with the police.

Rita Alston walks with her good friend Shirley Moore nearly every morning.

They were shocked to learn about the man hit on their same route.

"We’re having so much of it," Alston said. "It's crazy. I don't understand. We need to look out for the pedestrian, and pedestrians need to look out for the cars also."

There have been three pedestrians killed in Henrico so far in 2023. There was one killed during this same time in 2022.

"My condolences to both, because both families are going to have to be involved, you know, the recovery and the person who hit the person," said Alston.

This is the tenth crash of the year involving a pedestrian in Henrico.

"This morning she said put the vest on," Moore said. "I said I don't need it because it's light outside. She said no. Shirley still put it on. And I didn’t."

Moore said from now on, she will be wearing a reflective vest every time she walks in this area.

She also said she would also like to see more sidewalks and crosswalks in the county.

"There isn't a crosswalk up that far, and you have to stop and cross," said Moore. "There isn't a sidewalk on this side of the road."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

