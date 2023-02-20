Open in App
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Do Heat’s buyout moves make Omer Yurtseven an odd man out in power rotation?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

13 days ago

Q: Ira, why Cody Zeller, since Kevin Love can also play back up when Bam Adebayo goes out? Does that mean that the Heat do not feel that Omer Yurtseven will be back this season, and that Orlando Robinson will be released? Aren’t the Heat more in need of a 3-and-D forward or another guard (either a point guard or one who can shoot 3s and create his own offense)? – Joel.

A: Well that’s a lot to ask on a holiday weekend. I do agree that by going big and big with their two open roster spots it does raise Heat questions regarding Omer Yurtseven, who has to wonder what is going on. Part of it could be the Heat envisioning Kevin Love more as a power forward. But even then, Erik Spoelstra displayed a decided preference for the experience of Dewayne Dedmon over Omer last season, so it could well be that Cody Zeller jumps ahead of Omer. Or with Cody, this merely could be Luke Babbitt 2.0, when the Heat brought Luke back in but barely played him. As for needing another 3-and-D wing, if Caleb Martin gets shuffled back to the second unit, he basically provides that in a revised reserve role. And as for Orlando Robinson, the four remaining NBA games on his two-way deal likely will be his NBA limit this season, otherwise remaining under his two-way deal and either just practicing with the Heat, or getting further G League seasoning. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Q: Can Kevin Love do for the Miami Heat what Rasheed Wallace did for the Detroit Pistons? – Stuart.

A: Let’s not go there – yet. I think when it comes to the buyout market, the Heat would be more than happy if Kevin Love can do for them off of the buyout market what Joe Johnson did for them from the 2016 buyout market. Perhaps let’s set the bar there.

Q: It’s nice to see Kevin Love wasn’t another one who got away. – Joel.

A: Which we all knew was how it was going to come off after the speculation increased. Who knows, perhaps now the criticism goes to allowing Russell Westbrook to get away for Patrick Bevereley. And, hey, even Cody Zeller wasn’t one who got away. What a time.

