NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Warm tonight and hot later this week

By Meteorologist Rob Duns,

13 days ago
A quiet but warm weather pattern is in charge of our area’s weather for the next week as temperatures look to stay well above average for late February until further notice.

For tonight, expect lows to drop into the middle 60s under a mostly clear sky. Some morning fog is possible early on Tuesday before sky conditions clear out and temperatures return to the low 80s in the afternoon.

Warm and breezy weather will develop on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. This will put us near record levels by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, there’s no significant rain in sight, as each day this week holds rain chances below 20% through the upcoming weekend.

