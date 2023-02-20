Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Physique In A White Sports Bra And Leggings

Taking a step back from politics seems to look good on Ivanka Trump, as the 41-year-old former First Daughter looked happy and care-free when she was recently papped leaving the gym in Miami! It definitely looks like her hard work in the gym is paying off, as she looks trimmer (and her abs are looking more sculpted) than ever!

READ MORE: Fans React To Ivanka Trump’s White Fringe Mini Outfit On Instagram After Weight Loss: ‘You Look Incredible’

Ivanka Trump Looks Trimmer Than Ever In Miami

The mom-of-three made a very convincing case for all-white athleisure when she was snapped in a white matching sports bra and ribbed cropped leggings combo while returning from her workout, which she teamed with pale pink sneakers and a white sweater that she later put on.

She styled her hair in a loose braid and was wearing some oversized black sunglasses. However, it wasn’t her outfit that got the most attention – it was her ever-shrinking frame, as her rock-hard abs were very hard to ignore!

Ivanka’s weight loss has been a hot topic of conversation for months now, with fans thinking it was partly due to losing her mom Ivana Trump in the summer and the ongoing stress she and her family are under in the courtrooms.

Mixed Reactions To Ivanka’s Weight Loss

Ivanka’s fans have had mixed reactions to her weight loss on social media, which first started at her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding in November 2022, and then happened again last month when she shared a carousel of images of herself posing in the snow.

And on February 2nd, Ivanka posted a picture of herself posing in an embellished white fringed dress that featured a sexy cut-out in the middle to really show off her toned abs and her all-round much trimmer silhouette. However, while some fans praised her weight loss, with one fan writing, “This girl is on fire,” with a fire emoji, another saying that she looked “absolutely stunning!” and another calling her a “show stopper,” others thought she had taken the weight loss a little too far.

One fan deemed Ivanka “so skinny” in the comments section, while many others took to the post she shared on February 9th while rocking a Western inspired outfit to comment about how worried they were about her shrinking frame.

“Gorgeous as always, however you look like you’ve lost a lot of weight, look after yourself beautiful girl,” wrote one concerned fan, while someone else said, “You need to start eating!” which another fan echoed, writing, “Too skinny. Someone get her some soul food.” “What’s wrong with you, Ivanka? You are extremely skinny,” commented another fan.