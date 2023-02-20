Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Retro Polka Dot Two-Piece On The Cover Of ‘Vogue Netherlands’

Gigi Hadid is back doing what she does best, and totally owning the front cover of Vogue Netherlands . The 27-year-old supermodel looked incredible on the fashion bible’s March 2023 cover, shot by Alana O’Herlihy and styled by fashion director Linda Gumus Gerritsen.

Gigi Hadid Stuns In Retro Two-Piece On ‘Vogue Netherlands’ March 2023 cover

The mom-of-one debuted some of the hottest new-season pieces for her Vogue Netherlands covers (yes, there were quite a few!) and editorial, with one of our favorites being a retro Chanel black and white polka dot two-piece which showed off Gigi’s enviable supermodel legs. She accessorized the outfit with some white fingerless opera gloves, while her hair was worn in a dramatic beehive synonymous with the 1960s.

Spoiler alert – Gigi actually wore a wig for the front cover, and showed fans exactly how the style was achieved on her Instagram Story. We love it when celebs keep it real and let us in on their secrets, especially because attempting to recreate that look with natural hair would be an almost impossible task!

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Short Dark Hair On Alternate Front Cover

This exciting issue has many different front covers to depict Gigi’s alter egos, with Gigi reportedly requesting “something with the Efteling” in one of the pictures.

The Efteling is a Dutch fantasy-themed amusement park which reportedly reminds Gigi of the happiness she had as a child, which the usually blonde model paid homage to on the front cover where she is wearing Givenchy and posing with short, dark hair and stickers on her face, with many people noticing how similar she looks to younger sister Bella Hadid (who is currently a honey-blonde color ) with darker hair.

Gigi Hadid Wears Slinky Prada Dress On Another Cover

Another spectacular cover sees Gigi posing in a figure-hugging Prada dress with a plunging front, with her waist-length hair worn in a crimped, mermaid-reminiscent style. Fashion director Linda Gumus Gerritsen described it as “magical” on Instagram, and we couldn’t agree more!