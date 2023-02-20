Man, 30, remanded over pensioner stabbing death

A man has been remanded into custody accused of murdering an elderly woman.

Cameron Davis, 30, appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court accused of stabbing to death Lorna England, 74.

During the brief hearing Davis, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, Devon spoke only to confirm his date of birth and address.

Magistrates remanded him into custody and ordered him to appear before Exeter Crown Court on February 21.

Police had been called on the afternoon of February 18 to reports of an assault in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter.

The victim, from Southbrook Road, Exeter, died at the scene despite members of the public and the emergency services going to her aid.