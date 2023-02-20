Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Locals form human chain to save baby after torrential floods in Sao Paulo state

By Holly Patrick,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9jkG_0ktJ4ati00

Sao Sebastio residents formed a human chain to save a baby during heavy floods in Sao Paulo state. Torrential rain has brought landslides and flooding that has killed at least 36 people and left hundreds of others displaced.

The deadly storm, which has hit Brazil ’s south east coast, has forced some cities to cancel annual carnival celebrations.At least 23.6 inches of rain - double the amount of rain expected for the whole month - fell in 24 hours on Sunday (19 February).

State governor Tarcisio de Freitas has declared a state of emergency in five towns, pledging $1.5m for rescues. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy