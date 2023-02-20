Teen falls 150 feet to his death while climbing Utah cliff

A Utah teen died after falling off a cliff at the Hurricane Overlook in second such incident reported within a week.

The 17-year-old boy, who has not been publicly named, was climbing the mountain with a friend on Saturday when he slipped and fell approximately 150 feet to the ground.

The Hurricane City Police Department responded to the scene around 5:30pm, officials said in a news release.

The victim attended Hurricane High School and lived in LaVerkin, a city about 2.5 miles north of Hurricane. His family has been notified of his death.

First responders were able to climb down to the victim within 15 minutes, but determined he had not survived the fall, the Hurricane Police Department said.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more information may be released later, according to officials.

This tragedy occurred just a week after a 17-year-old girl died in a similar accident . The girl fell from a sheer cliff face while hiking with friends on the Moab Rim Trail.

Authorities have not released the girl’s name, but both incidents, reported within a week, serve as stark reminders of the dangers of hiking and climbing in Utah’s rugged terrain.

The Hurricane Overlook is located near 600 East State Route 59, a popular scenic drive for tourists and locals. The area is known for its stunning red rock formations, and climbing enthusiasts often flock to the region for its challenging terrain.

Climbing is a popular activity for many Utah residents, but the state has seen numerous accidents in recent years, including falls, rock slides, and other mishaps. Many climbing areas are remote and difficult to access, making rescue efforts more challenging.

The Hurricane City Police Department expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and friends in a statement released on Sunday.

“We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident,” the department said.