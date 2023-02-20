SP: Colonie man steals $500K+ from deceased person’s estate

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Colonie man was arrested on Friday for alleged grand larceny. Roy Nestler, 55, is charged with second-degree grand larceny.

New York State Police SIU – Financial Crimes Unit with the help of The New York State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troop G in Latham, arrested Nestler after an investigation. Police say they found Nestler had stolen more than $500,000 from a dead person’s estate while acting as the attorney for the estate. Police did not mention what tipped off the investigation.

Nestler was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Court and was released on his own recognizance. Police say the case has been waived to the Albany County Court.

