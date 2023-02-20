Springfield
Change location
See more from this location?
Springfield, MO
YAHOO!
Springfield family says rental home is hazardous and Chris Gatley company won’t help
By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader,13 days ago
By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader,13 days ago
The list of problems with the house Jessica Perez and her family are renting ranges from ugly to downright scary. She said the four-bedroom house...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0