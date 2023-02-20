Open in App
Mossy Head, FL
WMBB

Sleep Inn robbery under investigation

By Annie Dalbis,

13 days ago

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An investigation is underway this morning following a robbery at the Sleep Inn in Mossy Head.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the subject captured on the hotel security camera came into the hotel a little after eight o’clock last night, produced a pistol, and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all yellow and a jacket with a fur hood.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the incident, you are asked to dial 9-1-1 or call the non-emergency line at (850)-892-8111.

