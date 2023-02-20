REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: New employees join Ian Black and Re/Max Platinum

Ian Black Real Estate, a commercial real estate brokerage firm in Sarasota, has hired Kate Mansfield as assistant property manager. In this role, she will assist the management team with the day-to-day operations of properties in the firm’s growing management portfolio.

Mansfield has more than 25 years of experience in multifamily property management. She was a regional property manager for WRH Realty Services Inc. and Bainbridge Companies.

At Bainbridge, Mansfield managed a luxury housing portfolio of 1,900 units and more than 1,000 residents across seven properties in Central Florida.

Mansfield has a bachelor’s in business administration and marketing from Ferris State University.

Dan Miller has joined Re/Max Platinum Realty as a real estate agent in the downtown Sarasota office.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the luxury real estate market in Sarasota and the surrounding keys.

Prior to his real estate career, Miller was an international bank examiner, and owned and operated a successful Sarasota-based chain of retail stores located throughout the Southeast U.S.