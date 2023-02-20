GOOD DEEDS: Goodwill expands successful job skills training

In an effort to better provide career-enhancing training and employment placement services to Black and Hispanic veterans and military spouses, United Services Automobile Association awarded a grant to Goodwill Industries International through an effort called “Operation Achieve.”

Goodwill Manasota was one of the sub-grantees for Operation Achieve, receiving $155,000 in October 2021 to serve Black and Hispanic veterans and military spouses.Recently, Goodwill Manasota − which exceeded all of its benchmarks for Phase I of Operation Achieve − was one of just two Goodwill organizations to receive further funding of $67,500 to continue and expand the effort.During Phase I, Goodwill Manasota enrolled 74 veterans and/or spouses for upskilling/reskilling training and employment services; “enrollment” was denoted by the completion of an individual career and financial plan.

Of those enrollees, 60 eligible individuals entered into at least one skills training program, 53 completed training and Goodwill helped 18 to find a job by the deadline, Aug. 31, 2022.The top two types of training that program participants benefited from were government contracting and security/executive protection. Other training offered included cybersecurity, forensics, bookkeeping and becoming a notary public.Sarasota resident and veteran Wynika Moreira was a corpsman in the U.S. Navy from 2002 to 2007. She continued working in the nursing field after her transition into civilian life.

The G.I. Bill helped her to complete a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner master’s degree, but the program doesn’t cover the many needed certifications and testing outside of a typical college education. With funding from Phase I of Operation Achieve, Moreira was able to take a preparatory course and then certification testing, which she aced on her first try.

Once she received her final credentials, she was offered – and accepted – a new position as a family nurse practitioner at CenterPlace Health.−−−

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded $7,650 to Laurel Civic in support of efforts to expand its donor base.

Laurel Civic’s mission is to provide programs that empower children and families, helping them to achieve success and independence.

The grant comes from the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund.

−−−

Take Stock in Children of Sarasota County has received a $5,000 grant from Florida Winefest & Auction to support the recruitment, training and support of 50 new mentors for students throughout Sarasota County Schools.

A mentor can make a lasting positive impact on a student’s life. Students who have a mentor are more likely to attend college, volunteer and become leaders.