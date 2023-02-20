The 10: Explore the magic of music in Montgomery

The arts are just exploding in Montgomery with concerts, theater, dance and more in this week's The 10 for Feb. 20-26.

1. The Tempest opens Thursday at ASF

A violent storm, a ship crash, an island where vengeance awaits, or maybe forgiveness. William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” opens Thursday at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, starring the always amazing Greta Lambert as Prospero, who is exiled on the island with her daughter for more than a decade. Shakespeare’s final play is full of magic, music and adventure. It runs through March 12 on ASF’s Festival Stage, and is recommended for ages 13 and older. Get tickets online at asf.net, or call the box office at 334-271-5353.

2. Gypsy: A Musical Fable opens Thursday in Pike Road

Pike Road Theatre Co. is set to open a musical tale packed with huge hits, including "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go." Its a story set in the 1920s and 30s, a time when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born. Shows are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The show runs through March 12. Tickets are $20, and are available at https://www.pikeroadtheatrecompany.org/

3. Mister Roberts coming to Millbrook

The Millbrook Community Players are going to war with “Mister Roberts.” It’s World War II, and all a lieutenant named Roberts wants is to get into the combat zone. But his Navy ship’s captain is on a cargo mission, and the bored crew is conspiring against the captain. They’re docking in Millbrook from Feb. 3-March 5. Shows are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, and are available at millbrooktheater.com.

4. Sacred Arts Festival ahead this weekend

From Thursday through Sunday, the 2023 Sacred Arts Festival is coming to First United Methodist Church, 2416 West Cloverdale Park, Montgomery. Learn to paint with oils, hear from their resident theologian, and view worlds of community artists. Register online at https://fumcmontgomery.org/sacredarts/

5. Cody Canada & The Departed at MPAC

The three-piece Americana roots-rock band Cody Canada & The Departed — frontman Cody Canada, bassist Jeremy Plato, and drummer Eric Hansen — are coming to rock Montgomery on Friday at 7:30 p.m. They’re playing at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, with special guests Them Dirty Roses. Tickets range from $22 to $32, and are available at mpaconline.org, or by calling the MPAC box office at 334-481-5100.

6. Montgomery Ballet: The Masks We Wear Online

A Mardi Gras-themed soiree awaits you at the Montgomery Ballet on Friday and Saturday, featuring intimate, original contemporary dance performances at their studio, 1044 East Fairview Ave. On Friday, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and a party is happening with catered food, alcohol, DJ and dancing, with music provided by Gravity of Montgomery, with dance performances afterward. Three performances include: Pas de Cinq from Paul and Virginia Ballet, with choreography by August Bourn0nville; Ocean and Pearls from Little Humpbacked Horse Ballet, choreographed by Arthur Saint Leon; and Masks We Wear Online, with music curated by Jake Pugh, and choreography by Danny Mitsios. Tickets to this evening are $55. On Saturday, doors open at 6:45 p.m. for a performance of Masks We Wear Online, tickets for which are $15. Get tickets online at http://montgomeryballet.org/ballet-shows/the-masks-we-wear-online/

7. Mania The Abba Tribute coming to MPAC

Admit it. You’ve got the iconic Sweedish supergroup ABBA singing “Dancing Queen” in your head right now just thinking about Saturday’s tribute show at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. Mania The Abba Tribute, the world’s No. 1 touring ABBA tribute show, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $62, and are available at mpaconline.org, or by calling the MPAC box office at 334-481-5100.

8. Museum Shop Popup 2023 at MMFA

Here’s your chance to shop and support local artists at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday during Black History Month. Happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 1 Museum Drive, it’ll feature artists from across the region, with a variety of works at various price ranges. Learn more online at mmfa.org.

9. Michael Zyzak in fellowship series

The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra presents Michael Zyzak on cello in a recital of solo and chamber music on Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Museum Drive. General admission tickets are $17, and are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fellowship-series-michael-zyzak-cello-tickets-458668167837

10. Better Days: A Musical Tribute to Black History

The Montgomery Chapter of the GMWA (Gospel Music Workshop of America) is hosting a special Black History Month event Sunday 5-7 p.m. at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Edgar D. Nixon Ave, Montgomery. It’s “Better Days: A Musical Tribute to Black History,” featuring the group’s mass choir division, young adult division, the chorale, and youth liturgical dancers. Get tickets online at https://www.montgomerygmwa.com

BONUS!: Eslabon Armado at Rancho El Paraiso

The band Eslabon Armado, which translates to “linked chain,” is coming to Montgomery’s Rancho El Paraiso on Sunday at 2 p.m. They’re an American regional Mexican group that’s been around since 2017. Members include Pedro Tovar (lead vocals), Brian Tovar (bass), Damian Pachecho (requinto guitar) and Ulises González (acoustic guitar). Tickets are $50, and are available online at tkn.ticketon.com/event/eslabon-armado-en-montgomery-montgomery-alabama-2023-02-26-jgcnb5p4oap6

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com