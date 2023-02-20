Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in local online dating extortion schemes

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is warning area residents about an increase in reports of extortion schemes involving "catfishing" unsuspecting victims online.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible.

Catfishing is a term used to describe a person who pretends to be another person online, utilizing false information and photographs to perpetuate the deception.

Crime Stoppers said there has been a "significant increase" in reports of victims, usually males, who agree to meet someone they believe to be a female. The victims have met this person on social media or through an online dating application.

The suspect pretends to be a female and could send explicit photographs to the victim, with the victim sending similar types of images to the suspect in return.

"The suspect then threatens to distribute the photos of the victim to his friends and family and demands money, usually in the form of untraceable gift cards," Crime Stoppers said.

Some of the victims have sent money prior to reporting the extortion to police.

Crime Stoppers urges those online to use caution when communicating with unknown people, especially with this growing trend.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

