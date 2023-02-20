Every Marion County softball teams' best returning hitter and pitcher heading into 2023

Softball starts for Marion County schools this week and we wanted you to be prepared.

The big questions -- who are the best hitters and pitchers coming back for the 2023 season?

We'll have plenty of time to get to the top teams.

Here are each teams' top hitter and pitcher:

Forest Wildcats

Top Hitter: Emily Bellomot, .420 batting average, 23 RBIs, 1 home run, 2 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Leah Meyer, 6-5, 58.2 innings pitched, 60 strikeouts, 1.92 ERA

Note: Bellomo and Izzy Lewis made first team all-county last season.

Dunnellon Tigers

Top Hitter: K’mari Williams, .442 batting average, 8 RBIs, 15 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Kayla Bordelon, 1-11, 86.2 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts, 6.38 ERA

Note: Williams is the only athlete in county to make first team in baseball and basketball.

Trinity Catholic Celtics

Top Hitter: Anjali Vassou, .259 batting average, 3 RBIs, 8 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Lilliana Ornelas, 3-4, 38.2 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts, 5.79 ERA

Note: Kinley Libby, a Columbia International University signee, transferred from St. John Lutheran to strengthen the Celtics' bullpen.

Lake Weir Hurricanes

Top Hitter: Jessica Hallford, .429 batting percentage, 11 RBIs, 18 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Harper Foote, 2-8, 70.2 innings, 32 strikeouts, 13.67 ERA

Note: The Hurricanes return one of the youngest rosters in the area.

North Marion Colts

Top Hitter: Destiny Horcajo, .539 batting average, 15 RBIs, 37 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Destiny Horcajo, 0-1, 17.1 innings, 9 strikeouts, 6.87 ERA

Note: Horcajo was the 2022 Ocala Star-Banner player of the year as a freshman.

Belleview Rattlers

Top Hitter: Gigi Santiago, .417 batting average, 22 RBIs, 2 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Gigi Santiago, 6-8, 88.2 innings, 22 strikeouts, 4.58 ERA

Note: One of three county players to have at least 35 hits and 20 RBIs last season.

Vanguard Knights

Top Hitter: Alivia Vance, .444 batting average, 34 RBIs, 9 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Hannah Davis, 104 innings, 73 strikeouts, 3.7 ERA

Note: Vance and Davis made the all county team as freshmen.

West Port Wolf Pack

Top Hitter: Ryleigh Bauer, .457 batting average, 16 RBIs, 1 stolen base

Top Pitcher: Ryleigh Bauer, 14-8, 137 innings, 148 strikeouts, 2.45 ERA

Note: Bauer was named 2022 Marion County pitcher of the year as a junior.

Ocala Christian Crusaders

Top Hitter: Alexa Botticello, .423 batting average, 6 RBIs, 11 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Ya'Mari Reynolds, 6-2, 69.2 innings, 131 strikeouts, 4.12 ERA

Note: Reynolds is one of three pitchers with 100 or more strikeouts.

Meadowbrook Academy Mustangs

Top Hitter: Kailyn Liranzo, .423 batting average, 6 RBIs, 11 stolen bases

Top Pitcher: Presley Faul, 0-6, 25 innings, 37 strikeouts, 23.24 ERA

Note: Liranzo was named an honorable mention on the 2022 all-county team.